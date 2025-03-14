© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Iranian officals meet Chinese and Russian counterparts in Beijing

By Anthony Kuhn
Published March 14, 2025 at 4:27 AM EDT

Iranian officials met with Chinese and Russian counterparts in Beijing on Friday to coordinate their positions on nuclear and other issues.

Anthony Kuhn
Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
