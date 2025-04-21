SPECIAL INVITE: Will you show up for WKAR?

What does WKAR mean to you? Over the last few weeks, we've heard from many of you wondering what you can do to help public media in the funding challenges we're currently facing. We have an opportunity for you!

We'd like to invite you to a special Letter-Writing Open House at the WKAR Studios on April 22. Stop by and hang out with us any time between 4:00-6:00 pm. We'll provide materials, lawmaker contact lists, and light refreshments.

Please RSVP HERE so we have an idea of how much we'll need in materials.

There will also be an opportunity to record a testimonial about what WKAR and public media mean to you. Let your voice be heard in support of WKAR and all public media (and have some fun while you're at it)!

MORE INFO

In the coming weeks, a "rescissions package" is expected to be delivered to Congress that includes a provision to rescind funding that is currently allocated to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). This funding makes up a significant portion of WKAR's budget, and it's critical it doesn't go away. Read more from WKAR General Manager, Shawn Turner.