(ATC) NPR and Colorado stations sue Trump

By David Folkenflik,
Mary Louise Kelly
Published May 27, 2025 at 4:22 PM EDT

NPR filed suit this morning against President Trump and other administration officials over his executive order seeking to ban any federal funds from going to NPR or PBS.

David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
