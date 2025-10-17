© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Volunteers patrol Chicago streets to warn neighbors when ICE agents are near

By Sergio Martínez-Beltrán
Published October 17, 2025 at 4:53 AM EDT

There's growing concern around the ICE presence in the Chicago area. Meanwhile, grassroots community efforts to oppose ICE are ramping up.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán (SARE-he-oh mar-TEE-nez bel-TRAHN) is an immigration correspondent based in Texas.
WKAR’s first live pledge drive since federal funding was eliminated is happening now. Our goal for the drive is $60,000 and reaching it will bring us one step closer to closing the federal funding gap.
Your support helps keep trusted journalism, classical music, and educational programming freely available for everyone in our community.
How can you help? Become a sustaining donor today. Already a sustainer? Please consider increasing your monthly contribution.
DONATE to close the gap