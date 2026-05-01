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The global economic impact of war, from energy markets to everyday prices

NPR | By Lauren Frayer,
Eyder PeraltaDiaa HadidJewel Bright
Published May 1, 2026 at 5:18 PM EDT

From energy markets to everyday prices, the fallout from the Iran war is reshaping the global economy.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.
See stories by Lauren Frayer
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
See stories by Diaa Hadid
Jewel Bright
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