Q: What kids programs on WKAR demonstrate caring friendships?

Each program strives to present a realistic depiction of how friendships form, evolve, and are maintained over a long period of time. Our friends experience all sorts of emotions as they blossom. From joy to angst and everything in between, the characters model appropriate ways to handle it together. It takes a lot of selfless work to become a good friend and each friendship on PBS KIDS reflects that effort.

Here are a few of my favorite best-friend role models you’ll find on WKAR. Daniel Tiger is a friend to all he meets, but he has an extra special buddy in Prince Wednesday. Xavier Riddle loves adventures with his friend Brad, even when they struggle to solve a problem. And friendship is a kaleidoscope when it’s as colorful as Donkey Hodie, Purple Panda and lime green Duck Duck.

When watching, discuss how these friends work out frustrations, cooperate, and use their imagination to learn lessons that will last a lifetime. Also, point out traits the characters exemplify like kindness, empathy and positivity. PBS KIDS offers lovable, diverse characters who serve as positive role models and great friends.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo

