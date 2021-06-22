Q: What are new ways to explore friendship?

How about a trip to the ocean? Yes, it’s terrible to answer a question with a question but this month marks National Ocean Month. Nature provides a view into friendships using a variety of species – including in the ocean! From a pod of whales to a school of fish to more unusual pairs such as sharks and remoras, the ocean is filled with cool and unusual friendships.

If you need a guide, Splash and Bubbles from PBS KIDS is sure to show you around. The show dives into marine biology and ocean science. Splash is a yellow fusilier fish who has migrated all over the ocean before settling down with his family in Reeftown, where he befriends Bubbles, a colorful Mandarin dragonet. This series covers a variety of foundational concepts in biology that are relatable to the everyday lives of young children, such as home and habitat, physical and behavioral traits and the importance of taking care of our oceans.

If you’re not ready to take a deep dive, check out Wild Kratts and the many ocean adventures they embark on through PBS Learning Media. Either way, a great adventure awaits in the great blue ocean.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo