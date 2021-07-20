Q: What is the significance of Eid-Al-Adha?
A: Eid Al-Adha is a yearly celebration of the Islamic faith, remembering the story of Abraham. It focuses on sacrifice, the pilgrimage to Mecca and giving to those less fortunate. The celebration is based on the lunar calendar which changes the date each year. Most Muslims celebrate for four days, however the celebration of the first day is a must. This year it is celebrated July 19 through July 22.
Our world is made up of people representing diverse religions, cultures, and traditions. It’s important that young learners understand early the significance of these differences and the power they gain when honoring an individual’s right to observe. Although schools are limited with what holidays are recognized for celebration, it shouldn’t prevent a well-rounded appreciation for all children’s experiences.
A huge feast, family gatherings, games and lessons of giving are significant parts of an Eid-Al-Adha holiday. Most children can relate and form connections by reflecting on similarities and differences with the celebrations they observe. Inviting a Muslim child to share the joy of the holiday while providing additional books and pastries on the topic is a great way to demonstrate inclusive practices and learn about Eid-Al-Adha.
Happy Learning,
Mrs. Pizzo