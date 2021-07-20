Q: What is the significance of Eid-Al-Adha?

Our world is made up of people representing diverse religions, cultures, and traditions. It’s important that young learners understand early the significance of these differences and the power they gain when honoring an individual’s right to observe. Although schools are limited with what holidays are recognized for celebration, it shouldn’t prevent a well-rounded appreciation for all children’s experiences.

A huge feast, family gatherings, games and lessons of giving are significant parts of an Eid-Al-Adha holiday. Most children can relate and form connections by reflecting on similarities and differences with the celebrations they observe. Inviting a Muslim child to share the joy of the holiday while providing additional books and pastries on the topic is a great way to demonstrate inclusive practices and learn about Eid-Al-Adha.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo

