Q: Is school attendance important for a preschooler?

Preschool educators also depend on regular attendance to support their lesson’s scope and sequence. Early childhood educators value the partnership with parents to have young learners in class on time each day. Lesson plans are often in depth and sequential yet shortened. When absenteeism is an issue, gaps in learning occur. These gaps compromise the quality of the program for all students.

Establishing routines and building relationships with classmates and teachers require consistent attendance. Research shows that a child who misses two days in September at the beginning of a school year is likely to miss over twenty school days over the entire year. Absenteeism has negative long-term impacts including lower reading and math scores, decreased socialization and increased anxiety.

I speak every day with educators that love interacting with their students and can’t wait to start the day’s lessons. Attendance is important in developing high achievement models. What are strategies you use to promote good attendance at home and in school?

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo

