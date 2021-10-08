© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Hispanic Heritage Celebration Continues | October 2021

WKAR Public Media | By Susi Elkins
Published October 8, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT

Dear Friends,

As we continue our celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, I'd like to share some of the stories featured so far and offer a look at what is still ahead.

This week brought us Alma's Way, a new show from PBS Kids. Many of us know series creator Sonia Manzano from her portrayal of Maria on Sesame Street. Inspired by Manzano’s own childhood, Alma is a proud, confident Puerto Rican girl who lives in the Bronx.

The new American Masters film: Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It explores the trailblazing life and 70-year career of the iconic actor, performer, and activist. The full film is streaming free at PBS Video now through October 20.

I hope you heard our Fresh Air broadcast on 90.5 last week featuring Terry Gross's recent interview with Rita Moreno. If you missed it, you can listen now at Rita Moreno On 'West Side Story' And Becoming The Role Model She Needed.

You might also have heard our Morning Edition hosts mention the takeover of the NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert Series by Alt.Latino host Felix Contreras. You can find a great playlist at the post An 'El Tiny' Takeover During Hispanic Heritage Month.

WKAR Latinx reporter Michelle Jokisch Polo shares stories featuring Michigan farmworker Claudia Duran; Maria Serrato, founder of Capital Area Latina Youth; and a Latin American cuisine journey through Lansing. You can follow the series for the next episode at Celebrating Latinx Trailblazers.

Ahead this weekend, the 34th Hispanic Heritage Awards special showcases this year’s awardees, including Carlos Santana, Salma Hayek, Ivy Queen, Ron Rivera, Kali Uchis and Latina NASA engineers.

Featured television programming continues through next week, concluding on October 15 with La Frontera with Pati Jinich and Voces On PBS: Letters to Eloisa. You can see the schedule of programs at Hispanic Heritage Month 2021 TV Listings.

As we celebrate this month, I hope you take advantage of these opportunities to explore with us this important part of our collective American heritage.

All the best,

Susi

