Q: When are there too many activities?

I’m a firm believer in exposure. Providing children with opportunities to experience a variety of activities allows them to be exposed to their possibilities. Whether it's soccer, or coding classes, or HipHop dance, or sewing lessons, children need to experience as much as possible in this world. This will help them feel prepared and comfortable planting their feet into something that identifies who they are or what they like. This can take quite a bit of tries along the way.

However, if these activities build feelings of anxiety, have a conversation with the young participant and evaluate if it’s time to no longer attend.

Another reason to evaluate if there are too many activities is when it negatively impacts the family. This takes some patience in fully understanding. A new drum enthusiast banging away during dinner prep isn’t necessarily a negative impact. Noise canceling headphones may be in order, because the show must go on! However, melt downs and arguments over practice and financial strain may signal a need for a time out. And again, be sure to always lead with conversation before a decision is made to stop.

As children get older, activities become narrower, reflecting what they enjoy most. Hang in there if you feel like you’re going here, there, and everywhere. It’s often a short season of time in a life well lived.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo