Q: What if a child wants to quit an extracurricular activity?

Quitting can be contagious and may not allow a child to grow in their understanding about themselves or problem solve if there is an issue. We’ve all experienced the thrill of joining in some shiny new activity. There is a whole industry created to keep the thrill alive, from glow-in-the-dark 5K runs to knitting circle meet-ups. And like adults, children are just beginning to understand what interests them and will hold their fascination long term. Therefore, stopping an activity to explore something new is acceptable. Even I’m a knitter quitter.

Here are a few suggestions to keep children engaged in trying something new to continue the exploration.

Be open to the idea of stopping. It takes a lifetime to have a life and interests are a first step in the process.

After evaluating why the child wants to quit, create a list of other activities they may want to explore.

Set clear expectations for time commitments before they begin, to decrease fee loss.

Regularly check in on what they like and don’t like, to manage emotions.

Lower your expectations. Most children aren’t headed to the symphony or NFL. Allow the activity to be simply a hobby.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo