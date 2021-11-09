Q: Should talking about daylight saving time be a priority?

It’s also a great way to challenge young learners to investigate, by examining evidence and taking a stand on the topic. All students must master this skill with argumentative or persuasive essays before they complete their K12 education.

Daylight saving time dates to the early 20th century. Many historians suggest various reasons for the need to turn clocks back one hour in the Fall and forward one hour in the Spring. Benjamin Franklin is credited with suggesting the concept to save energy by relying more on daylight hours for work and awake responsibilities. The railroad transportation system was credited with DST to prevent train accidents. And agriculture and the economy were considered to receive great benefits from saving daylight. All of these create interesting conversation and debate.

Discussing with a young learner the difference in their day, sleep pattern and even circadian rhythm when daylight saving time occurs can help them better understand it’s effects. Be sure to ask their opinion about daylight saving time and reasons why their opinion is accurate. Fun Fact: Hawaii and Arizona do not observe daylight saving. Their clocks stay the same year-round.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo