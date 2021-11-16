Q: Why do families and educators love Daniel Tiger?

When the WKAR Education team is out in the community offering direct family engagements, we often hear adults talk about their fond memories of growing up with Mister. Rogers’ Neighborhood. This is an opportune moment to let them know that Mister. Rogers’ legacy and inspiration lives on in the series Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood. Through imagination, creativity and music, Daniel Tiger and friends in the Neighborhood of Make-Believe share key skills for navigating school and life.

Mister Rogers had a wonderful way of making everyone feel special from the helpers in the community to the Make-Believe friends and those watching from home. His gentle kindness and optimistic outlook connected with both children and adults. And more importantly, he helped parents explain the ways of the world while building confidence in children finding their place in it. Daniel talks directly to young viewers inviting them into his world, giving them a kid’s eye view of his life.

I’m no longer a mom of preschoolers, but each time I take a moment to watch an episode of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, I learn a strategy I can use to better express my emotions. I’m also reminded of the importance of community and the joy of music. I’m grateful Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood is here for today’s generation, just like Mister Rogers was there for mine.

WKAR hopes you will join us for a virtual Be My Neighbor Day on November 20, 2021. Registration is available.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo