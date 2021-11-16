© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Has Moved to 102.3 FM
Blogs
portrait: Robin Pizzo
Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop | FAQs
Robin Pizzo, WKAR director of education, responds to frequently asked questions from parents and educators

Q: Why do families and educators love Daniel Tiger?

WKAR Public Media | By Robin Pizzo
Published November 16, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST
Be My Neighbor Day - Sat. Nov. 20 - RSVP at wkar.org
WKAR Illustration
/

A: Families and educators love Daniel Tiger because helping a preschooler learn to express their emotions and understand practical life skills through songs is pure joy.

When the WKAR Education team is out in the community offering direct family engagements, we often hear adults talk about their fond memories of growing up with Mister. Rogers’ Neighborhood. This is an opportune moment to let them know that Mister. Rogers’ legacy and inspiration lives on in the series Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood. Through imagination, creativity and music, Daniel Tiger and friends in the Neighborhood of Make-Believe share key skills for navigating school and life.

Mister Rogers had a wonderful way of making everyone feel special from the helpers in the community to the Make-Believe friends and those watching from home. His gentle kindness and optimistic outlook connected with both children and adults. And more importantly, he helped parents explain the ways of the world while building confidence in children finding their place in it. Daniel talks directly to young viewers inviting them into his world, giving them a kid’s eye view of his life.

I’m no longer a mom of preschoolers, but each time I take a moment to watch an episode of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, I learn a strategy I can use to better express my emotions. I’m also reminded of the importance of community and the joy of music. I’m grateful Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood is here for today’s generation, just like Mister Rogers was there for mine.

WKAR hopes you will join us for a virtual Be My Neighbor Day on November 20, 2021. Registration is available.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo

Tags

BlogsChildrenCommunityEarly ChildhoodEducation
Robin Pizzo
Robin Pizzo leads the education outreach efforts of WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University, the PBS and NPR affiliate serving Michigan's capital region. Robin convenes partnerships and coordinates station initiatives such as WKAR Family and Ready to Learn to bring workshops, learning tools, and other resources into the community to help kids be resilient, lifelong learners.
See stories by Robin Pizzo
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE