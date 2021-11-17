Thank You for Giving

Dear Friends,

On behalf of WKAR, I'd like to extend our warmest wishes to you and your family for a wonderful Thanksgiving season. And I'd like to thank our many supporters who make it possible for WKAR to serve your mid-Michigan community as we strive to hear every voice and share every story.

Our WKAR family this year includes more than 17,000 supporters, including individual annual donors, volunteers, corporate partners and contributors to WKAR endowments.

Thank you to the more than 1,800 listeners and viewers who became sustaining members this year, and the 431 donors who increased their giving. And thank you to the many longtime members who extended their annual gifts to become sustaining donors.

To those who contributed on Giving Tuesday in December of 2020 — 175 gifts, totaling more than $55,000 — thank you! Each gift reaffirms our belief that ours is not a passive partnership, but a purposeful collaboration with a responsibility to one another.

Contributions from donors fully funded our three flagship endowments: Original Content, Student Experiential Learning, and Education. Thank you to everyone who has contributed to these and other endowed funds, helping to guarantee the future of public broadcasting -- radio and television -- and enhance the quality of programming, education and outreach undertaken by WKAR.

Thank you to those gave the gift of their time -- and voices -- to our Radio Reading Service, sharing more than 1600 hours of news, information and entertainment for listeners who have difficulty reading from the printed page or online.

More than 70 businesses and agencies lent their support to WKAR during this past year. Thank you to each and every one who sees support for quality, locally owned public broadcasting as a community service and a worthwhile investment for their business.

To every individual donor, member, volunteer and corporate partner: You make public media possible, and we are most grateful for your time and support.

Thank you for being a part of our WKAR family.

All the best,

Susi

