TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Has Moved to 102.3 FM
portrait: Robin Pizzo
Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop | FAQs
Robin Pizzo, WKAR director of education, responds to frequently asked questions from parents and educators

Q: How can families make Thanksgiving traditions special?

WKAR Public Media | By Robin Pizzo
Published November 18, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST
WKARFAMILY_FAQ_ThanksgivingFamilyTraditions.jpg
Image courtesy of Microsoft
/

A: Family traditions can be special when new traditions are created by those in the current generation.

Sometimes, we feel pressure to only practice traditions from our childhood. But the best thing about a tradition can be its beginning. So why not begin a new tradition by allowing the current generation to have a say? Offering to create a new tradition with the whole family’s input demonstrates what being inclusive is all about.

First, explain to your children that a tradition is an established action or behavior passed down from generation to generation. Next, let them discuss which traditions they enjoy the most. Be prepared to share stories about how those traditions originated, which may take some research. There’s nothing better than to call a family elder who may know the answer. Then explain that there can be a new tradition beginning with the younger generation. Offer simple guidelines and let them plan. Once the family understands what it will be, reveal and observe the tradition on Thanksgiving Day to make it official.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo

Robin Pizzo
Robin Pizzo leads the education outreach efforts of WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University, the PBS and NPR affiliate serving Michigan's capital region. Robin convenes partnerships and coordinates station initiatives such as WKAR Family and Ready to Learn to bring workshops, learning tools, and other resources into the community to help kids be resilient, lifelong learners.
