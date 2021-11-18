Q: How can families make Thanksgiving traditions special?

Sometimes, we feel pressure to only practice traditions from our childhood. But the best thing about a tradition can be its beginning. So why not begin a new tradition by allowing the current generation to have a say? Offering to create a new tradition with the whole family’s input demonstrates what being inclusive is all about.

First, explain to your children that a tradition is an established action or behavior passed down from generation to generation. Next, let them discuss which traditions they enjoy the most. Be prepared to share stories about how those traditions originated, which may take some research. There’s nothing better than to call a family elder who may know the answer. Then explain that there can be a new tradition beginning with the younger generation. Offer simple guidelines and let them plan. Once the family understands what it will be, reveal and observe the tradition on Thanksgiving Day to make it official.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo