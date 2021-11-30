© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop | FAQs
Robin Pizzo, WKAR director of education, responds to frequently asked questions from parents and educators

Q: Is there a way to demonstrate diversity, equity, and inclusion during the holidays?

WKAR Public Media | By Robin Pizzo
Published November 30, 2021 at 11:58 AM EST
A: Striving to explore holidays observed around the world with young learners is one way to demonstrate diversity, equity and inclusion.

From Hanukkah to Las Posadas to Kwanzaa there are several holidays to learn about during the winter season. Making the point to share in the history, traditions and activities that represent those holidays demonstrates a commitment to diversity. Perhaps consider an activity swap with a family who observes a different holiday than your family, or have students teach one another about one aspect of a holiday they studied.

I’m a firm believer that the more a child learns, the more that child grows and develops into an independent thinker who can make real-life connections. A visit to the local library to select books written about holidays around the world is a great start. Watch WKAR PBS Kids programming all month long to enjoy the diversity of the holidays in each show.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo

Robin Pizzo
Robin Pizzo leads the education outreach efforts of WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University, the PBS and NPR affiliate serving Michigan's capital region. Robin convenes partnerships and coordinates station initiatives such as WKAR Family and Ready to Learn to bring workshops, learning tools, and other resources into the community to help kids be resilient, lifelong learners.
