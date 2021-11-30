Q: Is there a way to demonstrate diversity, equity, and inclusion during the holidays?

From Hanukkah to Las Posadas to Kwanzaa there are several holidays to learn about during the winter season. Making the point to share in the history, traditions and activities that represent those holidays demonstrates a commitment to diversity. Perhaps consider an activity swap with a family who observes a different holiday than your family, or have students teach one another about one aspect of a holiday they studied.

I’m a firm believer that the more a child learns, the more that child grows and develops into an independent thinker who can make real-life connections. A visit to the local library to select books written about holidays around the world is a great start. Watch WKAR PBS Kids programming all month long to enjoy the diversity of the holidays in each show.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo