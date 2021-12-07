© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Robin Pizzo
Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop | FAQs
Robin Pizzo, WKAR director of education, responds to frequently asked questions from parents and educators

Q: How can I keep the holidays fun and exciting?

WKAR Public Media | By Robin Pizzo
Published December 7, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST
Child and parent mixing dough.
Image courtesy of Microsoft
/

A: The holidays can cause a lot of pressure to create big moments, but there is no pressure when the holidays are about community.

Parents, caregivers, and educators place a tremendous amount of pressure on themselves to create epic moments during the holidays for the children in their lives. And I get it. We’ve experienced a lot of trauma, uncertainty, and sadness over the last couple of years. However, the joy of the holidays is best shown with the connection to family, friends, and our communities both near and far.

Sharing precious moments and helping others is a win-win experience. Children enjoy being helpers and can learn lessons about community that will last a lifetime. Connect with local organizations that address food scarcity, homelessness, or elder care to discover safe ways to help. For example, homeless shelters are often in need of new socks.

Learning about family history by sharing stories is another wonderful way to foster togetherness. To add an extra dose of creativity, have children illustrate a funny story shared by a family member. Then hang it on the wall for a lasting memory.

For more useful tips check out the PBS Parents article, “10 Experiences to Give This Holiday Season”.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo

Robin Pizzo
Robin Pizzo leads the education outreach efforts of WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University, the PBS and NPR affiliate serving Michigan's capital region. Robin convenes partnerships and coordinates station initiatives such as WKAR Family and Ready to Learn to bring workshops, learning tools, and other resources into the community to help kids be resilient, lifelong learners.
