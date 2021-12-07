Q: How can I keep the holidays fun and exciting?

Parents, caregivers, and educators place a tremendous amount of pressure on themselves to create epic moments during the holidays for the children in their lives. And I get it. We’ve experienced a lot of trauma, uncertainty, and sadness over the last couple of years. However, the joy of the holidays is best shown with the connection to family, friends, and our communities both near and far.

Sharing precious moments and helping others is a win-win experience. Children enjoy being helpers and can learn lessons about community that will last a lifetime. Connect with local organizations that address food scarcity, homelessness, or elder care to discover safe ways to help. For example, homeless shelters are often in need of new socks.

Learning about family history by sharing stories is another wonderful way to foster togetherness. To add an extra dose of creativity, have children illustrate a funny story shared by a family member. Then hang it on the wall for a lasting memory.

For more useful tips check out the PBS Parents article, “10 Experiences to Give This Holiday Season”.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo