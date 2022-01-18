Q: How can I not project my dislike for winter onto my children?
A: Winter for many adults can be a difficult time but embracing the season can help foster a positive attitude.
Cloudy, gloomy days, freezing temperatures and little greenery are a few reasons people struggle with enjoying the winter season. Most of us are unable to function like the famed groundhog of Punxsutawney, burrowing beneath the ground until spring is a few short weeks away. However, we can embrace the wonders of the wintry season. Here are a few unique wintry adventures to explore with children for positive vibes all around.
- Maple tapping
- Snow shoeing
- Precipitation collection
- Snow forts and cardboard sledding
And if you want less physical winter and more of a cerebral challenge, pull out a puzzle and encourage the entire family to join in. Mine has been on the table since the holiday break and everyone loves taking a turn at completing it.
Our attitudes do affect how children see the world, so make the best of winter and every season.
Happy Learning,
Mrs. Pizzo