Work is taking place this week to bring improvements to WKAR television broadcasts.
TECHNOTE: Scheduled Upgrades at WKAR-TV This Week

Published February 14, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST

Feb. 15-17, 2022. Work is taking place this week to bring improvements to WKAR television broadcasts. It's possible that minor disruptions in TV service may occur while new equipment is installed.

Follow this page for updates.

The upgrades to the broadcast facility will bring improved image quality and expanded second audio program (SAP) services to WKAR television broadcasts.

