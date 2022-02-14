Technical updates, information and help for WKAR TV, Radio and Online.
TECHNOTE: Scheduled Upgrades at WKAR-TV This Week
Feb. 15-17, 2022. Work is taking place this week to bring improvements to WKAR television broadcasts. It's possible that minor disruptions in TV service may occur while new equipment is installed.
The upgrades to the broadcast facility will bring improved image quality and expanded second audio program (SAP) services to WKAR television broadcasts.