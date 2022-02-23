Q: What is Wonder? | Dancing with the Nordés at Rock the Block Studio

This week's answer comes from Rock the Block Studio.

Wonder helps us examine the unseen benefits of dance. Did you know our bodies were made to move? Dance helps reduce and alleviate stress levels. Our bodies need movement to be present. We need constant movement to be mentally healthy and physically well. Movement, dance, and exercise help:

improve circulation

lower inflammation

reduce places for toxins to hide.

You don’t need music to dance but music does have a way of entering our souls without permission and creating good vibes and great dance energy!

It is wonderful to enjoy and learn a variety of dances. At Rock the Block Studio we offer dance classes in Salsa, Urban Style Line Dance, Detroit Style Line Dance, Zumba, Cycle Class, and special event classes like Chicago Steppin and a Heels Class!

Helping kids enjoy reading by offering an hour of dance and Storytime is a new focus at the studio. Our very first “Sunday Funday” is FREE and will take place on March 6, 2022, in partnership with WKAR Family.

For more information visit www.dancingwiththenordes.com

Owner, Tiffany Nordé

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo