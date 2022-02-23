© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blogs
portrait: Robin Pizzo
Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop | FAQs
Robin Pizzo, WKAR director of education, responds to frequently asked questions from parents and educators

Q: What is Wonder? | Dancing with the Nordés at Rock the Block Studio

WKAR Public Media | By Robin Pizzo
Published February 23, 2022 at 8:25 AM EST
WKAR Family FAQ Wonder Rock The Black Dance .png
Image courtesy of Microsoft.
/

A: Wonder is dance as a work of art in motion.

This week's answer comes from Rock the Block Studio.

Wonder helps us examine the unseen benefits of dance. Did you know our bodies were made to move? Dance helps reduce and alleviate stress levels. Our bodies need movement to be present. We need constant movement to be mentally healthy and physically well. Movement, dance, and exercise help:

  • improve circulation 
  • lower inflammation 
  • reduce places for toxins to hide.

You don’t need music to dance but music does have a way of entering our souls without permission and creating good vibes and great dance energy!

It is wonderful to enjoy and learn a variety of dances. At Rock the Block Studio we offer dance classes in Salsa, Urban Style Line Dance, Detroit Style Line Dance, Zumba, Cycle Class, and special event classes like Chicago Steppin and a Heels Class!

Helping kids enjoy reading by offering an hour of dance and Storytime is a new focus at the studio. Our very first “Sunday Funday” is FREE and will take place on March 6, 2022, in partnership with WKAR Family.

For more information visit www.dancingwiththenordes.com

Owner, Tiffany Nordé

Happy Learning,
Mrs. Pizzo

Tags

Blogs ChildrenCommunityEarly ChildhoodEducationmedia
Robin Pizzo
Robin Pizzo leads the education outreach efforts of WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University, the PBS and NPR affiliate serving Michigan's capital region. Robin convenes partnerships and coordinates station initiatives such as WKAR Family and Ready to Learn to bring workshops, learning tools, and other resources into the community to help kids be resilient, lifelong learners.
See stories by Robin Pizzo
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE