This week’s answer is from The Wharton Center’s Institute for Arts & Creativity.

One of my favorite things about live performances is the knowledge that you and everyone else in the room is experiencing something that will never happen again. From the dimming lights to the rising curtain, to the hushed or vocal reactions from the crowd, it is a shared experience for audience and performers alike. The stories being told by the actors, singers, dancers, authors, directors, designers, and countless other creatives culminates in a magic that is unique to live performing arts.

Experiencing and studying fine and performing arts expands our world view by seeing and hearing the world from someone else’s perspective. Attending live performances with family and friends sparks conversation and fuels creativity. Have you ever wondered how special effects were achieved during a play, how different instruments are played in an orchestra concert, or how long dancers had to train to learn to move for their performance? Wharton Center offers a wide variety of programming for all audiences, and we hope you’ll join us in the wonder of live performing arts!

Kelly Stuible, Manager of Musical Theatre Programs for Wharton Center’s Institute for Arts & Creativity

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo

