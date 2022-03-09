Q: What special topics can we explore during March?

A three-point buzzer beater basket from the top of the key. A steal followed by a soaring two-point dunk to score. These moves can advance an NCAA team to the next bracket level. Go GREEN! Go WHITE! Here at WKAR, we’re just as excited for great learning opportunities as we are for March Madness.

The WKAR Family E-newsletter and Michigan Learning Channel will provide connected resources and activities all month long. Similar to the epic basketball tournament experience, educators, parents, and caregivers can play on various “courts” throughout the month to help children become champions of their learning.

National Reading Month began its observation to honor the life of Dr. Theodor Seuss Geisel born on March 2, 1904, who demonstrated an incredible appreciation for reading and children through his books. This is a great time for everyone to get caught reading. This includes adults modeling the importance of reading by diving into a good book alongside young learners. Also, a great time to catch up with Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That on WKAR-PBS KIDS.

In 1980, California women’s groups and historians lobbied for a Women’s History observation. President Jimmy Carter was the first to sign a proclamation giving it national recognition. Now the month honors the contributions and history of women across the globe empowering all.

Boston held its first St. Patrick’s Day Celebration in 1737 honoring the life of St. Patrick, who was the patron saint of Ireland. Now the festivities celebrate Irish traditions represented by green, shamrocks, and meals featuring corn beef.

There’s a lot more to explore with WKAR Family all month long.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo

