Q: Why is reading special?

I love this question because I could answer it a million different ways. I have loved reading my entire life and understand the transformative power reading provides for young and old. Empathy, connection, exploration, joy, history, and identity are a few elements that can be discovered when reading. This discovery should begin for a child as soon as possible to ensure a great first eight.

This past weekend, I had the opportunity to attend the Michigan Reading Association 66 Annual Conference in Lansing. The conference theme was Literacy, Equity, Justice, and Building Beloved Community. Dr. King’s quote, “Our goal is to create a beloved community…” guided each session. The conference was wonderful to say the least. There were dynamic expert speakers, deep dive literacy pedagogy, stellar presentations, and pragmatic resources.

One session I attended was Literacy as a Human Right: Literacy Equity and Justice for All Students. The session was presented by Jamarria Hall and Dr. Pamela Pugh, the plaintiff and defendant in the landmark Right to Read lawsuit . “A lack of literacy access and support leaves students deprived of equality and opportunity.” These words spoken by Hall strengthened my resolve to ensure reading supports remain a priority in WKAR’s education work.

Did you know WKAR allows every child to choose a new book at each event and family engagement we attend or host? We have given away over 50,000 new books since I started at WKAR four years ago. Access to high interest, diverse books, literacy resources, and at-home reading activities are vital to establishing a culture of literacy and learning across mid-Michigan.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo