Q: What is the most important benefit of story time?

Yes, there are tons of scientific, research-based answers to this question. But there is nothing more beneficial to an infant, toddler, or child than the adult who is reading to them. Story time creates an unforgettable bond that becomes a lifelong memory and relationship building opportunity. When practiced consistently, appreciation and likeness for books will blossom.

Early readers may seem uninterested or all wiggles during story time. But like the imprint stage of young ducklings, your interest and excitement for story time will eventually create the same experience for the young reader you are sharing books with. To increase early literacy skill development, ask questions, point out unfamiliar words and make predictions. Do not be afraid to use a silly voice or act it out. To see this type of story time in action, check out the show Read Write ROAR! on Michigan Learning Channel.

Read, Write, ROAR! is an English Language Arts program for kindergarten through 3rd grade learners. Each lesson helps students build literacy skills through word-building lessons, read-alouds, writing exercises, exploring informational text, and more. Taught by Michigan teachers from across the state, the program features lessons aligned with state standards and teaching techniques while demonstrating the research-based best practices outlined in Michigan’s Literacy Essentials. Ms. Rodgers , Ms. Skelley and Tan-a Hoffman each have great read aloud episodes demonstrating how to support reading skills during story time. You can download a free activity guide by scanning the QR Code in the Read, Write, ROAR! image.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo