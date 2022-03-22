© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Robin Pizzo
Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop | FAQs
Robin Pizzo, WKAR director of education, responds to frequently asked questions from parents and educators

Q: What is the most important benefit of story time?

WKAR Public Media | By Robin Pizzo
Published March 22, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT
Read Write ROAR Literacy Activity Book.png
Image Courtesy of Michigan Learning Channel.
/

A: The most important benefit of story time is YOU!

Yes, there are tons of scientific, research-based answers to this question. But there is nothing more beneficial to an infant, toddler, or child than the adult who is reading to them. Story time creates an unforgettable bond that becomes a lifelong memory and relationship building opportunity. When practiced consistently, appreciation and likeness for books will blossom.

Early readers may seem uninterested or all wiggles during story time. But like the imprint stage of young ducklings, your interest and excitement for story time will eventually create the same experience for the young reader you are sharing books with. To increase early literacy skill development, ask questions, point out unfamiliar words and make predictions. Do not be afraid to use a silly voice or act it out. To see this type of story time in action, check out the show Read Write ROAR! on Michigan Learning Channel.

Read, Write, ROAR! is an English Language Arts program for kindergarten through 3rd grade learners. Each lesson helps students build literacy skills through word-building lessons, read-alouds, writing exercises, exploring informational text, and more. Taught by Michigan teachers from across the state, the program features lessons aligned with state standards and teaching techniques while demonstrating the research-based best practices outlined in Michigan’s Literacy Essentials. Ms. Rodgers, Ms. Skelley and Tan-a Hoffman each have great read aloud episodes demonstrating how to support reading skills during story time. You can download a free activity guide by scanning the QR Code in the Read, Write, ROAR! image.

Happy Learning,
Mrs. Pizzo

Robin Pizzo
Robin Pizzo leads the education outreach efforts of WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University, the PBS and NPR affiliate serving Michigan's capital region. Robin convenes partnerships and coordinates station initiatives such as WKAR Family and Ready to Learn to bring workshops, learning tools, and other resources into the community to help kids be resilient, lifelong learners.
