© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blogs
Michigan Learning Channel Updates
Updates and events from Michigan Learning Channel - WKAR

MLC WEBINAR: Introduction to the Michigan Learning Channel

WKAR Public Media
Published March 28, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT
An introduction to Michigan Learning Channel

Looking for ways to support teachers and preK-12 grade students with distance learning for hard-to-reach students? The Michigan Learning Channel can help.

In this free webinar, you will learn about free K-12 distance learning resources, networking opportunities, and get an exclusive look at new programming!

For Your School or Organization
Visit this MLC Webinar Request form to request information about scheduling a workshop session dedicated to education colleagues and parents at your school or organization.

Blogs
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE