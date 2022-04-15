We're looking forward to seeing you again!

Hello Friends,

Here at WKAR, we love the opportunity to get out into the community, make new friends, and connect with our fellow public media fans. I've missed that over the past two years.

We're looking forward to bringing WKAR to you in-person once again this spring and summer. We continue to follow national and local health safety protocols and will update our in-person event schedule should those protocols change. Here's a look at a few places you’ll find us around town in the months ahead.

The annual MSU Science Festival is taking place throughout April, with a combination of virtual and in-person events. Robin Pizzo, WKAR education director, and her team helped kids "Explore the Outdoors" at the Horticulture Gardens Conservatory at the festival earlier this month. Don’t be surprised to see Robin, Michigan Learning Channel coordinator Summer Godette and the education team at special pop-up events across the community throughout the spring and summer.

Our classical music hosts are again making personal appearances, as many local concert venues have returned to in-person performances. Fans can meet Jody Knol and Jamie Paisley as they emcee, or present pre-concert talks at Urban Beat in Old Town, Fairchild Theater, and Wharton Center on the MSU campus.

In May, MSU graduation returns with all ceremonies in person. Jamie, Jody, and WKAR 'alum' Scott Pohl will be there, lending their voices to the celebratory announcements of every graduate to walk across the stage.

This spring also brings the return of the East Lansing Art Festival, May 21 and 22. Look for WKAR by the main stage.

And, coming in August, WKAR will be hosting a very special in-person event right here at the station, on the MSU campus. Though I can’t share the details just yet, I can tell you that August 2022 marks one hundred years since Michigan State College began sharing news and information using a new technology dubbed "radio" and launched something we have all grown to know and love today called "WKAR." Surely this is cause for celebration.

Looking forward to seeing you again,

Susi Elkins

Director of Broadcasting and General Manager