portrait: Robin Pizzo
Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop | FAQs
Robin Pizzo, WKAR director of education, responds to frequently asked questions from parents and educators

Q: What lessons does geography provide?

WKAR Public Media | By Robin Pizzo
Published April 26, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT
Lets-Make-a-Map_Hero-Image.jpeg
Image courtesy of PBS Kids for Parents
A: Geography provides lessons that include environmental features, location, and safety.

Let me start with a disclaimer: I am directionally challenged. This means that on a regular basis I find myself wandering around lost, both on foot and while driving a car. Yes, even with today’s GPS technology. Therefore, I appreciate those who prioritize geography and can navigate it with ease.

According to National Geographic, “Geography is the study of places and the relationships between people and their environments.” This is significant to how young learners experience the world around them. Examining and appreciating mid-Michigan geography may include a visit to the Red Cedar River, Woldumar Nature Center, or the Brenke Fish Ladder. Learning about the features and location of each new environment can help children feel safe and more connected to the region.

Geography also helps to examine how we as humans impact the Earth in both positive and negative ways. The issue of climate change is largely due to how we care for the environment. Children often are champions for activities that create positive change and better stewardship of the Earth, like recycling.

The Let’s Make a Map activity in this week’s newsletter is a great start for young learners to understand geography and feel safe knowing where they are in their community.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo

Robin Pizzo
Robin Pizzo leads the education outreach efforts of WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University, the PBS and NPR affiliate serving Michigan's capital region. Robin convenes partnerships and coordinates station initiatives such as WKAR Family and Ready to Learn to bring workshops, learning tools, and other resources into the community to help kids be resilient, lifelong learners.
