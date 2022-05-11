© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Robin Pizzo
Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop | FAQs
Robin Pizzo, WKAR director of education, responds to frequently asked questions from parents and educators

Q: Does WKAR provide professional development opportunities?

WKAR Public Media | By Robin Pizzo
Published May 11, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT
WKAR Family FAQ Professional Development.jpg
Image courtesy of Microsoft.
/

A: Yes! Teachers, early childhood educators and caregivers can participate in free professional development opportunities on a variety of topics and platforms.

Serving educators is a critical part of our mission. WKAR supports educators to leverage media resources while teaching literacy, STEM, and social emotional learning standards. We recognize the value professional development has to the ongoing education and training of individuals who have entered their career field.

Professional development is required throughout the state of Michigan by the Department of Education for both k12 educators and early childcare professionals. Currently, the Michigan Department of Education requires thirty hours of professional development per year for each teacher and sixteen hours for early childhood educators.

The following are a few recommended PD (Professional Development) topics:

  • Family and Community Collaboration 
  • Health, Safety and Nutrition  
  • Teaching and Learning  
  • Interactions and Guidance  

Professional learning communities can be formed both in person and within a virtual setting.

The Michigan Learning Channel provides virtual program previews and monthly training on early literacy essentials in coordination with MAISA. Participants can earn SCECHs.

PBS Learning Media provides webinars and self-paced learning sessions with classroom tools.

And WKAR provides several MIRegistry courses on racial equity in early education. Participants can earn eight CEUs (continuing education units) to complete the series.

If you are interested in a workshop not mentioned, please feel free to reach out to our team. We are glad to help.

Happy Learning,
Mrs. Pizzo

Robin Pizzo
Robin Pizzo leads the education outreach efforts of WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University, the PBS and NPR affiliate serving Michigan's capital region. Robin convenes partnerships and coordinates station initiatives such as WKAR Family and Ready to Learn to bring workshops, learning tools, and other resources into the community to help kids be resilient, lifelong learners.
