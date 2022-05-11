Q: Does WKAR provide professional development opportunities?

Serving educators is a critical part of our mission. WKAR supports educators to leverage media resources while teaching literacy, STEM, and social emotional learning standards. We recognize the value professional development has to the ongoing education and training of individuals who have entered their career field.

Professional development is required throughout the state of Michigan by the Department of Education for both k12 educators and early childcare professionals. Currently, the Michigan Department of Education requires thirty hours of professional development per year for each teacher and sixteen hours for early childhood educators.

The following are a few recommended PD (Professional Development) topics:

Family and Community Collaboration

Health, Safety and Nutrition

Teaching and Learning

Interactions and Guidance

Professional learning communities can be formed both in person and within a virtual setting.

The Michigan Learning Channel provides virtual program previews and monthly training on early literacy essentials in coordination with MAISA. Participants can earn SCECHs.

PBS Learning Media provides webinars and self-paced learning sessions with classroom tools.

And WKAR provides several MIRegistry courses on racial equity in early education. Participants can earn eight CEUs (continuing education units) to complete the series.

If you are interested in a workshop not mentioned, please feel free to reach out to our team. We are glad to help.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo

