Uvalde, Texas

WKAR Public Media | By Robin Pizzo
Published May 25, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT
WKARFamily Mrs. Pizzos Special Edition Blog .png
Image courtesy of Sesame Street In Communities.
/

A Special Note from Mrs. Pizzo…

As a mother, educator, writer, and community leader words rarely escape me. However, after witnessing the devastating tragedy of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, I am rendered speechless. Our children are precious and deserve to feel safe in every aspect of their communities across this nation. Children deserve all the spaces they attend and visit to provide security, comfort, and community —including schools, grocery stores and churches.

My heart is broken for the families, children, educators, and victims of Robb Elementary and for the families, children and educators who must move forward without their loved ones. My prayers are with you.

We must all continue forward in finding solutions to prevent these horrors from happening.

At WKAR we are committed to sharing resources and tools to help young people cope with community violence and mitigate the impacts of trauma. A best practice in helping children through this experience is to listen and allow them to lead the conversation based on the questions they need answered. Allow them to process their emotions as often as necessary with the adults in their lives as a loving guide. Together is the word and solution we need now.

Please feel free to reach out to me at robin@wkar.org if you need additional resources.

In service,
Mrs. Pizzo

Robin Pizzo
Robin Pizzo leads the education outreach efforts of WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University, the PBS and NPR affiliate serving Michigan's capital region. Robin convenes partnerships and coordinates station initiatives such as WKAR Family and Ready to Learn to bring workshops, learning tools, and other resources into the community to help kids be resilient, lifelong learners.
