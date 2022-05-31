© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop | FAQs
Robin Pizzo, WKAR director of education, responds to frequently asked questions from parents and educators

Q: What is the WKAR Summer Pop-Up Tour?

WKAR Public Media | By Robin Pizzo
Published May 31, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT
Pop-Up-Tour-Graphic-1920x108.png
Image WKAR Public Media
/

A: The WKAR Summer Pop-Up Tour is a free, direct family engagement celebration hosted at more than twenty mid-Michigan locations from June 2 to August 21, 2022.

There is nothing quite like witnessing the smile that spreads across the face of a child that has just selected a new book to keep. The same joy is experienced when a parent or caregiver is excited to use the new literacy guides provided by the Michigan Learning Channel. These experiences and more are unique to WKAR Public Media because we provide direct family engagements all year long.

Through the past two years, we have missed seeing those smiles and engaging with families.

Thankfully, this summer we can reconnect with an adventurous tour across mid-Michigan to provide fun learning activities, PBS KIDS swag and free books, to help kids stay excited about learning all summer long.

Your WKAR Education team has partnered with libraries, childcare centers, and community organizations to pop-up, set-up and celebrate the resiliency of families. There will be many give-a-ways and resources to decrease learning loss. Check out the WKAR Community Calendar and follow us on social media for date and location information.

We will also post where we’ll be each week in the education newsletter. Please share the subscription link with friends and family you know, who may be interested in attending. We hope to see you there.

Happy Learning,
Mrs. Pizzo

Robin Pizzo
Robin Pizzo leads the education outreach efforts of WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University, the PBS and NPR affiliate serving Michigan's capital region. Robin convenes partnerships and coordinates station initiatives such as WKAR Family and Ready to Learn to bring workshops, learning tools, and other resources into the community to help kids be resilient, lifelong learners.
