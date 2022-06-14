Q. How can I help my child avoid the summer slide?

Guest post provided by Summer Godette, Michigan Learning Channel engagement coordinator

The summer months can be a time of much-needed rest and relaxation. However, as a former educator and mom of three kids under the age of 12, I understand that the phenomenon of the summer slide is real. This is when students start the academic year each fall with achievement levels lower than where they were at the beginning of summer break. Thankfully, the Michigan Learning Channel has made it easy to find opportunities for kids to keep their skills sharp.

The MLC’s eight-week summer program runs from June 20-August 14, 2022, and encourages children to “Learn, Do, and Explore,” with thematic literacy and math lessons, hands-on science and fitness activities, career exploration and virtual field trips.

Fun activity learning guides will be available for students in preschool through sixth grade. The guides will include educational materials that accompany video lessons available to watch on broadcast television channel 23.5. Many pages include QR code links to student-centered lessons for the adult and child to review together.

The summer program is flexible and may be used by individual students and families or incorporated into a summer school or camp program. To learn more, sign up to join our summer email list and stay up to date on all the fun in store for each week.

Happy Learning,

Summer Godette

