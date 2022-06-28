Q: What are virtual field trips?

Many organizations have increased their virtual tours and resources over the years and provide free explorations that are fascinating and fun learning opportunities. Using digital devices, families, educators, and caregivers are only a few clicks away from adventures that include touring museums, zoos, the Great Lakes, and more.

The Michigan Learning Channel is offering free virtual tours and LIVE virtual events via Facebook Live. Viewers can visit places like floating habitats and the northern lights. MLC’s Facebook page will air live Great Lakes Now Watch Parties where students can ask questions and offer suggestions. Recorded versions of these events will be available online after airing.

Learners can visit destinations from Africa to Peru on PBS LearningMedia with The Nature Conservancy and tons of other places of interest. WKAR PBS Kids delivers 4 billion+ streams across digital devices each year and over 11 million unique visitors each month. This guarantees there is a place to explore for everyone.

