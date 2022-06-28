© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Robin Pizzo
Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop | FAQs
Robin Pizzo, WKAR director of education, responds to frequently asked questions from parents and educators

Q: What are virtual field trips?

WKAR Public Media | By Robin Pizzo
Published June 28, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT
Great Lakes Now Img.jpeg
Image Courtesy of Michigan Learning Channel/Great Lakes Now
/

A: Virtual field trips allow young learners to explore the world around them within a digital online environment with multimedia content and even a docent.

Many organizations have increased their virtual tours and resources over the years and provide free explorations that are fascinating and fun learning opportunities. Using digital devices, families, educators, and caregivers are only a few clicks away from adventures that include touring museums, zoos, the Great Lakes, and more.

The Michigan Learning Channel is offering free virtual tours and LIVE virtual events via Facebook Live. Viewers can visit places like floating habitats and the northern lights. MLC’s Facebook page will air live Great Lakes Now Watch Parties where students can ask questions and offer suggestions. Recorded versions of these events will be available online after airing.

Learners can visit destinations from Africa to Peru on PBS LearningMedia with The Nature Conservancy and tons of other places of interest. WKAR PBS Kids delivers 4 billion+ streams across digital devices each year and over 11 million unique visitors each month. This guarantees there is a place to explore for everyone.

Happy Learning,
Mrs. Pizzo

Robin Pizzo
Robin Pizzo leads the education outreach efforts of WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University, the PBS and NPR affiliate serving Michigan's capital region. Robin convenes partnerships and coordinates station initiatives such as WKAR Family and Ready to Learn to bring workshops, learning tools, and other resources into the community to help kids be resilient, lifelong learners.
