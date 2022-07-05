Q: What can I share with children about being an ally?

The joys of being a teacher and parent includes teaching children to actively support and care for others despite what is popular. These lessons should begin as soon as children are able to interact with others, but a strong reinforcement must take place during the adolescent years.

The pre-teen years are largely about defining identity and discovering how identity is perceived in society. Helping children learn how to support one another, value differences, and cultivate equity in diversity should always be a ready lesson. Historically, adults have failed to support people of color and the LGBTQI+ community, just to name a few. However, teaching allyship strategies can ensure positive changes in our society.

To take a clear and resolute stand against hate is an action that must always be taught. From subtle gestures like eating lunch with someone new, to boldly stating that name calling is unacceptable, allyship is a powerful practice and will ensure everyone has an opportunity to thrive.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo

