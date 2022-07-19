Q: What is Amelia Earhart Day?

Taking a flight when traveling is one of my favorite activities. Many people complain about the hassles of flying, but for me it is a great adventure -- from watching the planes taxiing the runway to soaring above the clouds. Like Amelia Earhart, flying makes me feel like a superhero and I’m grateful her achievements as a pilot helped make commercial flights available today.

Amelia Earhart was a trailblazer and champion for women aviators. She was also a big dreamer and courageous. She didn’t concern herself with fear but ventured to accomplish goals she set for herself.

Children can learn more about Amelia Earhart by viewing her episode on Xavier Riddle and The Secret Museum. Then they can make paper airplanes, write about a time they have flown or simulate a flight to form a deeper connection.

When children learn about others in history who have accomplished great goals, it helps them realize their goals are achievable too.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo