Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop | FAQs
Robin Pizzo, WKAR director of education, responds to frequently asked questions from parents and educators

Q: What is Amelia Earhart Day?

WKAR Public Media | By Robin Pizzo
Published July 19, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT
Image courtesy of Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum/PBS KIDS
A: Amelia Earhart Day celebrates the inspiring life and achievements of American pilot Amelia Earhart, born on July 24, 1897.

Taking a flight when traveling is one of my favorite activities. Many people complain about the hassles of flying, but for me it is a great adventure -- from watching the planes taxiing the runway to soaring above the clouds. Like Amelia Earhart, flying makes me feel like a superhero and I’m grateful her achievements as a pilot helped make commercial flights available today.

Amelia Earhart was a trailblazer and champion for women aviators. She was also a big dreamer and courageous. She didn’t concern herself with fear but ventured to accomplish goals she set for herself.

Children can learn more about Amelia Earhart by viewing her episode on Xavier Riddle and The Secret Museum. Then they can make paper airplanes, write about a time they have flown or simulate a flight to form a deeper connection.

When children learn about others in history who have accomplished great goals, it helps them realize their goals are achievable too.

Happy Learning,
Mrs. Pizzo

Robin Pizzo leads the education outreach efforts of WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University, the PBS and NPR affiliate serving Michigan's capital region. Robin convenes partnerships and coordinates station initiatives such as WKAR Family and Ready to Learn to bring workshops, learning tools, and other resources into the community to help kids be resilient, lifelong learners.
