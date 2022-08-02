Q: How can bonding help children thrive?

I truly believe every family is special. This doesn’t mean every child is able to thrive in all families, but it does mean that families have a unique impact on a child’s overall development and well-being. Whether a family is at the beginning stages of forming with young children or the family is well established with teens and young adults, consistent bonding is critical to establishing connection and relationship.

Engaging in activities that make bonding a priority may seem easier or more convenient when the family is young, because the community often offers resources and activities that promote togetherness. However, as a former middle school and college educator, I highly recommend families not forget how vital it is for adolescents and young adults to also have consistent bonding opportunities.

Bonding bridges generational gaps and deepens connections with one another. This translates into a well-rounded young learner that is connected to a community. This connection is vital to developing empathy, compassion, understanding and love for not only themselves but others.

Here are a few activities to help families bond:



Cooking and baking are necessary tasks that create long-lasting memories.

Walks help families slow down and discover the beauty throughout their communities or even new places.

Library visits and book talks provide a great opportunity to learn something new together and dive into deeper conversations about literature.

Generational talk show interviews help uncover a family’s origins, traditions, and history.

Crafting lets creativity lead the way in discovering talents.

Co-viewing assists children with processing information with the support of an adult.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo

