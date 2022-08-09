Q: What is WKAR celebrating this month?

That’s right, 100 years of serving the mid-Michigan community with informative, educational, and inspirational programming. WKAR Public Media has been a staple in my home for many years and that is special. But as I connect with viewers across the region, what’s even more special is that WKAR has been a staple in your homes too. Viewers like you continue to watch, support, sustain and champion WKAR’s mission to connect people to powerful ideas that inspire personal growth, exploration of our world, and positive change.

WKAR reminds me that I am a part of a community. One filled with hope, gusto, and love. This is because our viewers are at the heart of every decision we make and every piece of content we create. The education resources and direct family engagements allow our team to play a small part in the joy young learners experience when interacting with WKAR’s innovative multi-media.

In celebration, WKAR will host several events throughout the year highlighting our commitment to continuing the legacy of service in all we do. I personally invite you to on August 20, from 10 to 2.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo