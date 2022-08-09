© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Robin Pizzo
Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop | FAQs
Robin Pizzo, WKAR director of education, responds to frequently asked questions from parents and educators

Q: What is WKAR celebrating this month?

WKAR Public Media | By Robin Pizzo
Published August 9, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT
WKAR Celebrates 100 Years.png
WKAR

A: WKAR is celebrating a Century of Service this month and all year long.

That’s right, 100 years of serving the mid-Michigan community with informative, educational, and inspirational programming. WKAR Public Media has been a staple in my home for many years and that is special. But as I connect with viewers across the region, what’s even more special is that WKAR has been a staple in your homes too. Viewers like you continue to watch, support, sustain and champion WKAR’s mission to connect people to powerful ideas that inspire personal growth, exploration of our world, and positive change.

WKAR reminds me that I am a part of a community. One filled with hope, gusto, and love. This is because our viewers are at the heart of every decision we make and every piece of content we create. The education resources and direct family engagements allow our team to play a small part in the joy young learners experience when interacting with WKAR’s innovative multi-media.

In celebration, WKAR will host several events throughout the year highlighting our commitment to continuing the legacy of service in all we do. I personally invite you to on August 20, from 10 to 2.

Happy Learning,
Mrs. Pizzo

Robin Pizzo
Robin Pizzo leads the education outreach efforts of WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University, the PBS and NPR affiliate serving Michigan's capital region. Robin convenes partnerships and coordinates station initiatives such as WKAR Family and Ready to Learn to bring workshops, learning tools, and other resources into the community to help kids be resilient, lifelong learners.
