Q: What’s a great way to enjoy August 20, 2022?

The public is invited to WKAR studios for a family-friendly open house on August 20 from 10 am to 2 pm. WKAR Family and the Curious Crew will be on the scene with fun science activities and free books. PBS KIDS characters SuperWhy!, Katerina Kittycat, and Daniel Tiger are scheduled to be there to greet young fans. MSU mascot Sparty will be there too!

Visitors will get an inside look at WKAR television, radio, and digital studios. They’ll also have a chance to meet local on-air personalities and the talented people who work behind the scenes to bring award-winning original programming, local news, and the best from PBS and NPR to mid-Michigan.

Featured at 11 a.m. in WKAR Studio A will be a Celebration Proclamation with congratulatory messages from community and industry leaders. The yearlong Century of Service celebration will include historical highlights shared on WKAR television, radio, and online; and additional community events, both in-person and virtual.

WKAR’s Century of Service celebration will conclude in the summer of 2023 with a capstone event to unveil a special community project.

MSUFCU is the lead underwriter of WKAR’s Century of Service. Additional support is provided by Consumers Energy.

