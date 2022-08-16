© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blogs
portrait: Robin Pizzo
Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop | FAQs
Robin Pizzo, WKAR director of education, responds to frequently asked questions from parents and educators

Q: What’s a great way to enjoy August 20, 2022?

WKAR Public Media | By Robin Pizzo
Published August 16, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT
WKAR Celebrates 100 Years.png
Image courtesy of WKAR

A: I may be a bit biased but the best way to enjoy August 20 is with WKAR as we celebrate a century of service!

The public is invited to WKAR studios for a family-friendly open house on August 20 from 10 am to 2 pm. WKAR Family and the Curious Crew will be on the scene with fun science activities and free books. PBS KIDS characters SuperWhy!, Katerina Kittycat, and Daniel Tiger are scheduled to be there to greet young fans. MSU mascot Sparty will be there too!

Visitors will get an inside look at WKAR television, radio, and digital studios. They’ll also have a chance to meet local on-air personalities and the talented people who work behind the scenes to bring award-winning original programming, local news, and the best from PBS and NPR to mid-Michigan.

Featured at 11 a.m. in WKAR Studio A will be a Celebration Proclamation with congratulatory messages from community and industry leaders. The yearlong Century of Service celebration will include historical highlights shared on WKAR television, radio, and online; and additional community events, both in-person and virtual.

WKAR’s Century of Service celebration will conclude in the summer of 2023 with a capstone event to unveil a special community project.

MSUFCU is the lead underwriter of WKAR’s Century of Service. Additional support is provided by Consumers Energy.

I hope you can join us.

Happy Learning,
Mrs. Pizzo

Tags

Blogs Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop
Robin Pizzo
Robin Pizzo leads the education outreach efforts of WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University, the PBS and NPR affiliate serving Michigan's capital region. Robin convenes partnerships and coordinates station initiatives such as WKAR Family and Ready to Learn to bring workshops, learning tools, and other resources into the community to help kids be resilient, lifelong learners.
See stories by Robin Pizzo
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE