Dear friend of WKAR,

“2024 Election coverage lives at WKAR.” You might have seen that message. We mean it. The mission to provide our community with trusted, essential information is never more important than in times like these -- when individual decisions help shape our collective future.

In the weeks leading up to November 5 and beyond, WKAR is your source for local, state, and national election news and analysis.

Our capital region news team is working overtime to bring you insightful reporting on the election issues that matter most to you. And as always, Off the Record has your weekly update from Tim Skubick and his roundtable of press corps reporters and analysts.

We’re collaborating with America Amplified to provide answers to your questions about voting and the election process. We’re partnering with PolitiFact to ensure you have access to accurate information, and the Associated Press is providing our reporters with access to resources that will help WKAR bring you closer to the issues.

For the national view, WKAR is your source for ongoing coverage and special reports from PBS News, NPR Network, Frontline and VOCES.

As we did in July for the Republican National Convention, next week we’ll bring you nightly coverage of the Democratic National Convention from Chicago (Aug. 19-22). The PBS News Special will be co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett. NPR special coverage will be hosted by NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith and co-hosts.

And here’s a date to mark on your calendar: Thursday, September 12. That’s the 2024 Election Information Day, taking place in the WKAR studios at Michigan State University. NPR political reporter Don Gonyea will be joining us in conversation to put the 2024 presidential election into historic perspective and discuss the issues that will impact mid-Michigan.

We’re inviting students to join us for a conversation with Don Gonyea in the afternoon. Community members are invited to join the conversation in the evening. Both events are free and open to the public. Online registration for both events will open Thursday, Aug. 29.

In September, we will bring you a new WKAR original TV special focused on artificial intelligence and its impact on the spread of disinformation ahead of the 2024 elections.

When you need a break from election news, you can always turn to classical listening on 90.5 and streaming. Hosts Jamie, Jody, and Linda will help you step away from it all.

With fewer than 12 weeks to Election Day, know that you can turn to WKAR now for trusted news, information, and resources. You can find it all at your 2024 Election online destination: wkar.org/2024election.

From hyper-local to national races, your 2024 election coverage lives at WKAR.

Best,

Shawn Turner

WKAR General Manager

Michigan State University

P.S.: Watch for my upcoming post in September. I’ll have info on more WKAR original specials, plus what’s ahead from PBS and PBS KIDS – NOVA Building Stuff on Twitch, the latest from Ken Burns, new Sunday dramas, Carl the Collector, and more.