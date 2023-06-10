Casting Call for Curious About Careers
WKAR is holding an open casting call for girls ages 10 to 13 to become the next host of Curious About Careers! The video series features women working in a variety of STEM-related careers throughout Michigan.
Saturday, June 10, 9am – 11:30am ET
WKAR Studios on the campus of Michigan State University
According to the American Association of University Women, women make up only 28% of the workforce in science, technology, engineering, and math careers. Curious About Careers was created to help spark interest in STEM-related careers for all kids and especially to provide inspiration and encouragement to girls.
We’re looking for girls who love science and are CURIOUS about careers!
Criteria for our new host include:
- Enthusiasm
- Comfortability on camera
- Attentiveness
- Curiosity about STEM/world around them
REGISTER TO AUDITION | REGISTER HERE
- Advance registration by parent/legal guardian is recommended
- In-person registrations will be accepted at the event between 9am-11:15am, as space allows
ESSENTIAL INFO
- Girls auditioning must be at least ten years old on or before June 10, 2023.
- A parent or legal guardian must accompany any child auditioning.
- Curious About Careers host positions are non-union and non-paid.
- Production of season eight of Curious About Careers begins in June 2023 and runs for several months.
- Filming dates and locations will vary and depend on location and other schedule factors.
- Recording sessions usually last for 3 to 4.5 hours, but that does not include travel time if going outside of the greater Lansing area.
- We try to film on weekday mornings/afternoons, although some production shoots may occur after normal business hours.
RELEASE FORMS
Please bring a completed and signed WKAR Release and MSU Model Release form for quicker check-in.
*Release forms will also be available on-site.
MORE ABOUT CURIOUS ABOUT CAREERS
Curious About Careers airs on WKAR and on PBS stations throughout Michigan and nationwide. Segments also stream at PBS Video. View past episodes of Curious Crew in the free PBS App and at video.wkar.org video.wkar.org.
Since Curious About Careers premiered in 2016, it’s featured a variety of careers including a pilot, packaging engineer, US forest service firefighter, geologist, welder, architectural designer, even a NASA astronaut! The series has been honored with several awards, including two Regional Emmy® awards for Children/Youth/Teen content and has received a third nomination in May 2023.
WHERE
WKAR Studios • Communication Arts & Sciences Building • Michigan State University
PARKING is available in adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5:
1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824 • Directions at Google Maps
Check-in at
Communication Arts and Sciences South Lobby (adjacent to Trowbridge Ramp parking)
