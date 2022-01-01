Shutterstock Century Society

Your Pathway to Giving that Matters – Join WKAR’s Century Society or renew your gift today!

Become a Century Society member and be part of a group of WKAR TV and Radio donors who dare to dream big and help produce extraordinary results.

We are launching a new giving society in honor of our 100th anniversary. We went on the air as an AM radio station on Aug. 18, 1922, and for a century, we have been dedicated to informing, educating, and inspiring the community through our broadcasts, our outreach, and our innovation. We have never done this work alone. From the very beginning, WKAR has been supported by and collaborated with Michigan State, our generous donors, and arts and education organizations throughout the region. Our work is made better in partnership with all of you.

In addition to helping WKAR continue to provide quality public programming and services to mid-Michigan, your commitment and contributions help advance the mission of public media and its importance in society.

When you join our Century Society, your unrestricted gift becomes an ongoing, reliable source of funding for WKAR and allows more of your support to go directly to the programs you love – now and for generations to come.

Enjoy exclusive benefits of your support, including:



WKAR Passport access

Retro-style Bluetooth Radio

A special letter and phone call from WKAR’s Director of Annual Giving

Access to exclusive meet and greets with NPR/PBS/WKAR talents

Special invitations to screenings and talks at the WKAR Studios in East Lansing

Day Sponsorship (Radio donors only)

Opportunities for special events at the Wharton Center and Lansing Symphony Orchestra

Join or renew your support today!