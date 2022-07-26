WKAR celebrates a Century of Service to the mid-Michigan and Spartan communities. It's a yearlong celebration beginning Aug. 18, 2022.
A CENTURY OF SERVICE - 1922 to 2022
On Aug. 18, 1922, WKAR first took to the air waves as an AM radio station, broadcasting agricultural news and information from Michigan State University. One hundred years later, WKAR is a robust media organization that includes WKAR Television, WKAR Radio, wkar.org, Radio Reading Service, WKAR Digital Studios and WKAR Family and much more.
Supported by
MSUFCU
Consumers Energy
Updates
-
Join Us! This August, WKAR Public Media launches a yearlong celebration marking its 100th anniversary of service to the mid-Michigan and Spartan communities! We’re opening our studios for an inside look at mid-Michigan’s source for award-winning original programming, local news, and the best from PBS and NPR.