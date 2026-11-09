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3rd annual Detroit Vinylfest

3rd annual Detroit Vinylfest

3rd annual Detroit Vinylfest

Eastern Market, 2934 Russell St, Detroit, MI 48207

Over 100+ vendors selling records, CDs, tapes, music-related ephemera, posters, t-shirts, and more!

Date: Sunday, May 02, 2027

Show time: 10 AM – 4 PM

Admission: *****FREE ENTRY*****

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/detroitvinylfest/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DetroitVinylfest/

Vendors apply here: https://detroitvinylfest.com/

Contact: music@detroitvinylfest.com

Eastern Market
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 2 May 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Detroit Vinylfest
music@detroitvinylfest.com
https://detroitbookfest.com/events/announcing-dvf-2026/
Eastern Market
2934 Russell Street
Detroit, Michigan 48207
music@detroitvinylfest.com
https://easternmarket.org/