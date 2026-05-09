America 250 Festival - MidMEAC & NEA Big Read
America 250 Festival - MidMEAC & NEA Big Read
America 250 Festival - Saturday May 9, 12 noon to 2:00 pm.
Come out to Ranney Park, east of Frandor, and enjoy...
- Music
- Storytelling
- Art Stations - Bring the kids (any age) for nature journaling
- Native Plant Sale - Don't miss - locally supplied from Bendy Stem Farms
- Watershed Science Activities
- Tour of the Montgomery Drain stormwater features, lead by Ingham County Drain Commissioner Patrick E. Lindemann. NOTE: Tours start at the Davis Amphitheater, south of Michigan Avenue, in Red Cedar Park.
FREE EVENT and FREE PARKING - All are welcome!
Ranney Park
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
MidMichigan Environmental Action Council
5172923078
midmeac@gmail.com
Ranney Park
3201 E Michigan AvenueLansing, Michigan 48912