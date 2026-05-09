America 250 Festival - MidMEAC & NEA Big Read

America 250 Festival - Saturday May 9, 12 noon to 2:00 pm.

Come out to Ranney Park, east of Frandor, and enjoy...

- Music

- Storytelling

- Art Stations - Bring the kids (any age) for nature journaling

- Native Plant Sale - Don't miss - locally supplied from Bendy Stem Farms

- Watershed Science Activities

- Tour of the Montgomery Drain stormwater features, lead by Ingham County Drain Commissioner Patrick E. Lindemann. NOTE: Tours start at the Davis Amphitheater, south of Michigan Avenue, in Red Cedar Park.

FREE EVENT and FREE PARKING - All are welcome!