An Evening with Curtis Chin

Join us for an evening with Great Michigan Read author Curtis Chin, author of the award-winning memoir Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant.

This event is made possible in part by a grant from Michigan Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Additional support for Michigan Humanities’ Great Michigan Read program is provided by national, statewide, and local partners, including the Library of Michigan and MSU Federal Credit Union.