Program

Fire Dances and Classical Roots

Concerto for Four Violins in D Major

Georg Philipp Telemann

Tres Palos Negros

Bert

Tango

Drake

Fire Dance

Anthony DiLorenzo

Brass Quintet

José Alberto Kaplan

Brass Quintet No. 1, Op. 5

Victor Ewald

Five Pieces

Dmitri Shostakovich

Prelude

Gavotte

Elegy

Waltz

Polka

Performer biographies

NOTE: Photos are not available for all performers.

The Blazing Star Oboe Quartet features four senior undergraduate students from MSU: Emily Quintana, oboe; Ari VanderLaan, oboe; Coleman Schubart, oboe; and Caitlyn Falbe, English horn.

Formed in 2026, the quartet explores the versatility of the oboe ensemble through a varied repertoire. Its members share a commitment to musical expression, collaboration, and engaging performances.

The Fire Dance Brass Quintet is an ensemble of graduate students from MSU. Its members include Spencer Clark and Andrew Lasceski, trumpet; Rix Barlow, trombone; and Jonah Trout, bass trombone.

The ensemble was formed in 2026 and is dedicated to developing its musical artistry through collaborative rehearsals and performances. Its members strive to bring technical precision, musical expression, and professionalism to their performances.

The Shostakovich Trio features MSU College of Music students Xuhan Luo, piano; Matthew Rygelski, clarinet; and Chenghong Yin, violin.

Xuhan Luo is a pianist pursuing a Master of Music in Piano Performance at the MSU College of Music, where she studies with Professor Derek Polischuk. Her musical interests include solo piano performance, chamber music, and collaborative piano.

Matthew Rygelski is a clarinetist and educator committed to making a positive impact through music. He is a doctoral candidate in clarinet performance at the MSU College of Music, where he studies with Guy Yehuda.

Active in solo, chamber, and orchestral performance, Rygelski also serves as an instructor at the Community Music School in Detroit.

Chenghong Yin is a violinist from China in his second year of graduate studies in violin performance in the United States. His studies focus on developing his technical skills, musical expression, and artistic understanding.

Yin has a particular interest in chamber music, which provides opportunities to collaborate with other musicians, exchange musical ideas, and explore the expressive possibilities of ensemble performance.