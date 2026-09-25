Doggie Trick-or-Treat

PRESENTED BY: Amanda's Grooming

Bring your four-legged friend to a fun filled afternoon of trick or treating around downtown Mason! While the name may say trick or treat, this event is all treats for your dog! There is an $8 pre-registration fee until Friday, October 23rd or $10 registration fee day of our event for each dog. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Ingham County Animal Shelter in Mason.

If you do not wish to register online you may register ahead of time at the Mason Area Chamber of Commerce office, 148 E. Ash Street in downtown Mason, 9 AM-2 PM, Tuesday-Friday.

Deadline for pre-registration is Friday, October 23rd at 12 PM.

All participants will pick up their goodie bag and a map for our trick-or-treating locations at the Mason Area Chamber of Commerce booth on the courthouse lawn after 11:00 AM on Saturday October 24th, 2025. Trick-or-Treating starts at Noon and ends at 2:00 PM.

Guidelines for Animals

-All Dogs must be leashed

-Dogs must be friendly with other dogs/people

-PLEASE keep our town clean and pick up after your dog