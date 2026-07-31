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Fun on the Farm information celebration of 250

Fun on the Farm information celebration of 250

Fun family friendly activities, Music, cornhole tournament, quilt show, tractor pulls, Benjamin Franklin and friends, consessions, Ice Cream and more.

Fun on the Farm
$0-$20
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Eaton Rapids Historical Society
5172819939
jillmskinner56@sbcglobal.net

Artist Group Info

jillmskinner56@sbcglobal.net
Fun on the Farm
635 State St
Eaton Rapids, Michigan 48827