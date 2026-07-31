Fun on the Farm information celebration of 250
Fun on the Farm information celebration of 250
Fun family friendly activities, Music, cornhole tournament, quilt show, tractor pulls, Benjamin Franklin and friends, consessions, Ice Cream and more.
Fun on the Farm
$0-$20
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Eaton Rapids Historical Society
5172819939
jillmskinner56@sbcglobal.net
Artist Group Info
jillmskinner56@sbcglobal.net
Fun on the Farm
635 State StEaton Rapids, Michigan 48827