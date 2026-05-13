Lansing Drag Brunch: Hoe-Down Theme!
Lansing Drag Brunch: Hoe-Down Theme!
💋 LANSING… WE’RE BACK & RIDIN’ DIRTY 😉
This ain’t your average brunch… it’s a full-on DRAG HOE-DOWN 🔥
Grab your cowgirls, call up your cowboys, and strut on down to @urbanbeatevents this Sunday the 17th for a yeehaw good time you won’t forget 🥂✨
Brunch, A Mimosa & a Show are included for all in attendance!
💥 Starring your favorite queens:
@thekanary 🐤
@thatfishsalmon 🐟
@lucymisfit 💋
🎤 MC by Michigan’s own reality star:
@glennpackard 🤠
Boots, brunch, beats, and BAD behavior… you already know how we do 😏
🎟️ Don’t wait… this ride fills up FAST
UrbanBeat
$45.00
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
Event Supported By
UrbanBeat
5173318440
events@urbanbeatevents.com