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Lansing Drag Brunch: Hoe-Down Theme!

Lansing Drag Brunch: Hoe-Down Theme!

💋 LANSING… WE’RE BACK & RIDIN’ DIRTY 😉
This ain’t your average brunch… it’s a full-on DRAG HOE-DOWN 🔥

Grab your cowgirls, call up your cowboys, and strut on down to @urbanbeatevents this Sunday the 17th for a yeehaw good time you won’t forget 🥂✨

Brunch, A Mimosa & a Show are included for all in attendance!

💥 Starring your favorite queens:
@thekanary 🐤
@thatfishsalmon 🐟
@lucymisfit 💋

🎤 MC by Michigan’s own reality star:
@glennpackard 🤠

Boots, brunch, beats, and BAD behavior… you already know how we do 😏
🎟️ Don’t wait… this ride fills up FAST

UrbanBeat
$45.00
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

UrbanBeat
5173318440
events@urbanbeatevents.com
UrbanBeat
1213 Turner Rd
Lansing, Michigan 48906
(517) 331-8440
https://www.urbanbeatevents.com/