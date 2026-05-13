Lansing Drag Brunch: Hoe-Down Theme!

💋 LANSING… WE’RE BACK & RIDIN’ DIRTY 😉

This ain’t your average brunch… it’s a full-on DRAG HOE-DOWN 🔥

Grab your cowgirls, call up your cowboys, and strut on down to @urbanbeatevents this Sunday the 17th for a yeehaw good time you won’t forget 🥂✨

Brunch, A Mimosa & a Show are included for all in attendance!

💥 Starring your favorite queens:

@thekanary 🐤

@thatfishsalmon 🐟

@lucymisfit 💋

🎤 MC by Michigan’s own reality star:

@glennpackard 🤠

Boots, brunch, beats, and BAD behavior… you already know how we do 😏

🎟️ Don’t wait… this ride fills up FAST