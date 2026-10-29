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Lansing Symphony Orchestra Masterworks - Tchaikovsky 4

Lansing Symphony Orchestra Masterworks - Tchaikovsky 4

There’s a sense of searching throughout this program.

Barber’s Second Essay unfolds gradually, its intensity building just beneath the surface. Anna Clyne’s Dance for Cello, performed by Inbal Segev, feels immediate and alive, full of motion and shifting color. Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony closes the season with something larger—music shaped by struggle, but not defined by it. James Blachly brings it all together in a program that feels open-ended, in the best way.

Wharton Center for Performing Arts
$40-75
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 20 Mar 2027
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Event Supported By

Lansing Symphony Orchestra
Wharton Center for Performing Arts
750 E Shaw Ln
East Lansing, Michigan 48824